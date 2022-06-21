ChenMed plans two Winston-Salem healthcare clinics catering to senior adult csre

ChenMed LLC, a primary-care provider specializing in senior adult care, confirmed plans Tuesday to open two clinics in Winston-Salem and five overall in the Triad.

ChenMed, based in Miami, said it serves adults ages 55 and older with a particular focus on those who participate in the Medicare Advantage insurance plan and reside in poor or underserved communities.

The Winston-Salem facilities will be at 3409 Thomasville Road, which is projected to debut by July 25, and 3415-3601 N. Patterson Ave, Suites 26 & 27, which is projected to open in September.

The Thomasville Road site contains an 8,000-square-foot building that had Family Dollar as a tenant. The North Patterson site is in Northside Shopping Center.

ChenMed offers concierge-style medical services to many of the most health-vulnerable, low-income and underserved patients, said E.W. Tibbs, the company's regional vice president for dedicated medical centers in the Carolinas and Georgia.

Each facility is expected to have up to 30 employees, including one or two primary-care physicians, along with a team of three or four caregivers. Specialists are available to patients.

The primary-care physician can range from a doctor recently out of their residency to someone with decades of experience, Tibbs said. He said most of the Thomasville clinic's care team has been hired.

The clinics are part of an overall market entrance in North Carolina that also includes opening facilities in Burlington (at 378 Harden St. by Oct. 3), Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro (2703 W. Gate City Blvd., Suite J. in first quarter of 2023) and High Point (143 N. Greensboro Road, Suite 131, in October).

"We select markets to enter based on need," Tibbs said. "We tend to attract the forgotten, or feel forgotten, and the underserved.

"We use advance analytics that showed us that the Triad demonstrated that need.

ChenMed said its healthcare business model includes seeing patients at least once monthly. It allows no more than 450 patients per physician, compared with what Tibbs said is the 1,000 to 2,000 average for a primary-care physician operating on a fee-for-service model.

Tibbs said each practice is expected to take 12 to 18 months to reach the maximum number of patients per physician.

"Some senior adults, if they have had access to healthcare, it hasn't been a consistent basis with the quality of care we provide," Tibbs said.

"We believe we have shown we can make a positive impact on their healthcare and their lives by offering a very-personalized, high-touch, high-frequency, relationship-based experience. We will see them every day if needed.

"That model focuses on prevention that has proven successful in reducing serious illness and hospital admissions."

Tibbs said its clinics typically gain patients by referral from Medicare Advantage insurers in each market, as well as from marketing campaigns that are underway in person and online.

"We're not here to compete with the major healthcare systems in the Triad, but to complement what they offer," Tibbs said.

"The insurance companies have recognized that we can help to reduce their costs while increasing patient satisfaction."

In April, ChenMed received three $300,000 grants from the the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority toward reuse of existing buildings in Burlington, Greensboro and High Point.

The Greensboro grant supports the reuse of an 8,200-square-foot building. That project is expected to create 30 jobs with a capital investment of $1.04 million.

The High Point grant supports the reuse of a 13,219-square-foot building. That project is expected to create 30 jobs with a capital investment of $1.68 million.

The Burlington grant supports the reuse of a vacant, 10,000-square-foot building at 378 Harden St. That project is expected to create 30 jobs with a capital investment of $1.25 million.

ChenMed said it has more than 4,700 employees serving patients in nearly 100 centers in 12 states.

ChenMed is particularly interested in hiring separating military-service members, veterans and military spouses for its open positions.

