Chicago healthcare real-estate group pays $8.15 million for local campus

A Winston-Salem medical facility campus has been bought for $8.15 million by a Chicago health-care real-estate group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The transaction involves a 2.14-acre tract at 1450 Professional Park Drive that contains a 19,564-square-foot building, and a 1.28-acre tract at 1480 Professional Park Drive.
The buyer is Winston-Salem 1450 APL BKC LP, an affiliate of Remedy Medical Properties. According to Remedy’s website, it is its first medical properties purchase in North Carolina.
The seller is Vest Mill I LLL of El Segundo, Calif.
