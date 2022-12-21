Chick-fil-A location coming to Bermuda Run, Davie County

The Chick-fil-A fast-food restaurant chain is finally opening a location in Davie County as an outparcel at the Kinderton Place shopping center in Bermuda Run.
BC Wood Properties of Lexington, Ky., is the owner of the shopping center property at 242 N.C. 801, which has Lowes Foods as its anchor.
The outparcel that Chick-fil-A is taking is the former Rite-Aid drug store site, which neighbors the Lowes Foods gas station and Allegacy Federal Credit Union branch.
Demolition work is under way at the planned Chick-fil-A site.
Hunter Porter, with BC Wood, said Wednesday the latest plan he has heard from Chick-fil-A is opening the restaurant in the early spring.
The potential for a Chick-fil-A at the site surfaced in January when an engineering group associated with the restaurant chain submitted a request for a design waiver from the Bermuda Run planning board. The board unanimously approved the request.
With the Bermuda Run location, Davie becomes the 11th county in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region to have at least one Chick-fil-A location. Only Alleghany, Ashe and Yadkin counties don't have a location.
There are currently 37 Chick-fil-A locations in the region, including nine each in Winston-Salem and Greensboro, as well as three in High Point, two in Kernersville and one in Clemmons.
The Chick-fil-A location will face competition from a Zaxby's location off U.S. 158 in terms of fast-food chicken sites.
It is likely that the Chick-fil-A franchisee is attracted by not only serving Bermuda Run and Davie residents, but also athletic teams and their entourages playing in venues at Truist Sports Park and the Rise indoor sports complex.
"Davie County is quickly becoming a sports mega with many visiting teams and families," said Terry Bralley, president of the Davie Economic Development Commission.
"Having a Chick-fil-A, the crown jewel of all fast-food franchises, means great food for our citizens and another option for our visitors, in addition to dollars back into our local economy."
The sports park was a major attraction for Chick-fil-A opening its Clemmons location in July 2017 at 2551 Lewisville-Clemmons Road as an outparcel in a shopping center also with Lowes Foods at its anchor.
It took about 16 months for the Clemmons site to go from announcement to opening since it has to go through a rezoning process.
Bralley said the Chick-fil-A location has the potential to serve as a "shot in the arm to help us grow our much-needed commercial base to accommodate our many visitors and citizens."
"We need additional hotels, restaurants and other activities to attract and entertain our locals and visitors to complete their needs."
