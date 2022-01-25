Chick-fil-A real-estate arm buys Kernersville site

The real-estate arm of Chick-fil-A has paid just under $750,000 for a 1.5-acre lot in the Shoppes at Glenn Crossing campus in Kernersville, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The seller is Glenn Crossing Associates LLC of Kernersville.

According to a marketing flier for the shopping center, Chick-fil-A will open a restaurant next to a Bojangles location.

The shopping center is across the street from Glenn High School. Other retail on the Shoppes at Glenn Crossing site includes O’Reilly Auto Parts, Sheetz and Tractor Supply Co. There are five lots remaining, according to the flier.

