Chick-fil-A Inc. has set Thursday as the opening day for its first restaurant in King.

However, because of COVID-19 protocols still in effect, the restaurant at 549 S Main St. will not conduct the chain's traditional First 100 customers giveaway event.

Instead, the restaurant is providing free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in the King and Stokes County communities.

The King location will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carryout from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Ross Parrish is the owner and operator of the independently franchised restaurant. The restaurant will have about 85 full- and part-time employees.

Parrish has worked for Chick-fil\-A since 1993, starting at an employee at a High Point location.

He has served as the top operating official for restaurants in Richmond, Va., Greensboro and most recently in Stanleyville in northeast Winston-Salem.

“Chick-fil-A has been a part of my story for decades, and I’m looking forward to extending into the King community,” Parrish said.

The parent company said it will donate $25,000 to Feeding America on behalf of the new restaurant. These funds will be distributed to partners in the greater Winston-Salem area to aid in the fight against hunger.

The King location is opening shortly after the confirmed plans to open a location in Davie County as an outparcel at the Kinderton Place shopping center in Bermuda Run.

BC Wood Properties of Lexington, Ky., is the owner of the shopping center property at 242 N.C. 801, which has Lowes Foods as its anchor.

The outparcel that Chick-fil-A is taking is the former Rite-Aid drug store site, which neighbors the Lowes Foods gas station and Allegacy Federal Credit Union branch.

Hunter Porter, with BC Wood, said in December that the latest plan he has heard from Chick-fil-A is opening the restaurant in the early spring.

Chick-fil-A said in a statement that it projects opening the restaurant in mid-2023.

With the Bermuda Run location, Davie becomes the 11th county in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region to have at least one Chick-fil-A location. Only Alleghany, Ashe and Yadkin counties don’t have a location.

There are currently 37 Chick-fil-A locations in the region, including nine each in Winston-Salem and Greensboro, as well as three in High Point, two in Kernersville and one in Clemmons.