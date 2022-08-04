 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Child care center property sold for $950,000

The Winston-Salem property with Lollipop Stop Child Development Center as the tenant has been sold for $950,000, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The 1.9-acre tract contains a 6,570-square-foot building.

The buyer is M&M Womack Investments LLC of King. The seller is Zahava Properties LLC of Greensboro.

