Child care center property sold for $950,000

The Winston-Salem property with Lollipop Stop Child Development Center as the tenant has been sold for $950,000, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The 1.9-acre tract contains a 6,570-square-foot building.
The buyer is M&M Womack Investments LLC of King. The seller is Zahava Properties LLC of Greensboro.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
