Children's apparel manufacturer plans Greensboro distribution center with 116 jobs.

LT Apparel Group, a maker of children's apparel, said Thursday it is expanding its Guilford County operations with plans for a $57 million, 800,000-square-foot distribution center at Reedy Fork corporate park.
The family owned company, founded in 1958 in New York, pledged to create at least 116 jobs with the project. The goal is being operational at the facility in fall 2022.
“Our operations here in Greensboro have come full circle,” Richard Sutton, LT Apparel's chief executive, said in a statement.
“From designing products in Revolution Mill (beginning in 2004) to warehousing and distributing them from Browns Summit, LT Apparel is part of the fabric of this community, and we’re committed to remain so."
Alfred Sutton, the company's vice president of supply chain operations, said LT Apparel considered sites in three Southeast states for the project.
"After a long search for our new home, it became clear that Greensboro was the right choice for us," he said.
LT Apparel designs, markets, manufacturers and distributes branded children's apparel that includes adidas Kids, Carhartt Kids and its French Toast brand.
The company said it will maintain its design center in Greensboro.
Gov. Roy Cooper's office said the new jobs will pay an average annual wage of $50,235, in line with Guilford's average annual wage.
The company's parent, Lollytogs Ltd., has been made eligible for up to $200,000 in performance-based economic incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires matching local incentives.
LT Apparel is required to create at least 88 jobs and spend at least $17 million on capital investments to qualify for the state incentives.
A $500,000 grant to the city of Greensboro from the state’s Industrial Development Fund's Utility Account will go toward providing water and sewer accessibility to the project site that will benefit other customers in the corporate park area.
“We’re excited to see LT Apparel Group expand their business beyond the design center that’s been a part of our community for some time,” said state Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford.
State Sen. Michael Garrett, D-Guilford, said that 'when an existing industry expands in our community, it’s a strong vote of confidence in our region.”
