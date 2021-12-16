Children's apparel manufacturer plans Greensboro distribution center with 116 jobs.

LT Apparel Group, a maker of children's apparel, said Thursday it is expanding its Guilford County operations with plans for a $57 million, 800,000-square-foot distribution center at Reedy Fork corporate park.

The family owned company, founded in 1958 in New York, pledged to create at least 116 jobs with the project. The goal is being operational at the facility in fall 2022.

“Our operations here in Greensboro have come full circle,” Richard Sutton, LT Apparel's chief executive, said in a statement.

“From designing products in Revolution Mill (beginning in 2004) to warehousing and distributing them from Browns Summit, LT Apparel is part of the fabric of this community, and we’re committed to remain so."

Alfred Sutton, the company's vice president of supply chain operations, said LT Apparel considered sites in three Southeast states for the project.

"After a long search for our new home, it became clear that Greensboro was the right choice for us," he said.

LT Apparel designs, markets, manufacturers and distributes branded children's apparel that includes adidas Kids, Carhartt Kids and its French Toast brand.