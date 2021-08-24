 Skip to main content
Chris Paul invests in digital software company
Chris Paul has become an investor and partner with Greenfly, a digital media flow management software that assists sports organizations with their revenue stream from their digital media intellectual property.

Paul played at West Forsyth High School and Wake Forest University and as an NBA all-star. His investment is part of a strategic growth round raised to fuel Greenfly’s growth and market expansion.

Greenfly, based in Santa Monica, Calif., has plans to expand its commercial media reach “as it further enables rich collaboration between organizations, their athletes, ambassadors and sponsors through sourcing, creation and automated distribution of short-form photos and videos.”

Paul has experienced Greenfly’s impact firsthand as an early adopter, ambassador for the Chris Paul Family Foundation and Social Change Fund, and as former president of the National Basketball Players Association.

Greenfly was founded by former Major League Baseball All-Star Shawn Green and Daniel Kirschner, who has held senior legal roles at the U.S. Justice Department, the Federal Communications Commission and Activision Blizzard.

Other new investors are Verance Capital, Higher Ground Labs, DD Venture Capital, SW19 Ventures, LinkinFirm and Allievo Capital, as well as participation from previous investors Go4it Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, Alpha Edison and Iconica Partners.

