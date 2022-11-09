Christian Brothers Automotive opens franchise shop in Winston-Salem

The Christian Brothers Automotive full-service maintenance and repair franchise chain has opened a location in Winston-Salem at 5262 Fleetwood Circle.

The local franchisees are Gene and Brenda Nardone. The shop is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The parent company, based in Houston, paid $350,000 in November 2021 to buy a vacant 0.75-acre lot in the Village at Robinhood shopping center, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing.

The Winston-Salem shop is its first Christian Brothers Automotive location in the Triad, as well as the ninth in North Carolina. There are more than 260 locations nationwide.

For more information about the local shop, go to www.cbac.com/robinhood or call 336-747-1234.