Christmas on backorder? Consumers' appetite for holiday spending expected to run head-long into supply-chain, worker- shortage issues

Perhaps more concerning for brick-and-mortar retailers is that 58% say they won’t shop on Black Friday. That’s compared to 38% for the 2019 holiday-shopping season.

“Changes in shopping behavior may be a result of the concern people have about the risks associated with COVID-19,” according to poll officials.

Nearly 40% said the pandemic “affected their decision about where to shop this year a lot or some.”

“Along with the on-going return to normalcy, we see some return to brick-and-mortar shopping,” says Daniel Hall, interim dean of HPU’s Phillips School of Business.

“This return, however, is not happening on Black Friday, which historically refers to brick-and-mortar, and Cyber Monday to online shopping. Some may be shopping earlier than Black Friday in anticipation of supply chain constraints.”

Mark Owens, president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc., said he believes local retailers will be at an advantage this season.

“Holiday spending is projected to be up, and with supply-chain shortages across the country, the best place to get what you are looking for is at your local businesses,” Owens said.