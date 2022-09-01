Churton Place apartment complex sold for $5.1 million

A Winston-Salem group has spent $5.1 million to purchase the Churton Place Apartments complex in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The complex at 1219 and 1229 Churton St. contains 65 units.

The buyer is Terra on Churton Apartments LLC, which was certified Aug. 22 by the N.C. Secretary of State’s Office. The managing member of the group is listed as Terra WS Portfolio II LLC of Los Angeles.

The sellers are Churton Place Apartments LLC and Churton Place Apartments #2 LLC, both of Advance.

Since early 2018, there have been at least 102 apartment or multi-family complex transactions sold in Forsyth County for a combined $1.122 billion.