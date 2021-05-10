Cider Hill apartments sold for $1.93 million

The Cider Hill apartment complex in Winston-Salem has been sold for $1.93 million to two High Point groups, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The complex at 1410 Brewer Road is near Parkland High School.
The buyers are Phelps Capital LLC with an 81.15% ownership stake and Bogey Enterprises of LLC with an 18.15% ownership stake.
The seller is Cider Mill Apartments LLC of Roswell, Ga.
At least 63 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth County since 2018 for a combined $696.86 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today