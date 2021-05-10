 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cider Hill apartments sold for $1.93 million
0 comments

Cider Hill apartments sold for $1.93 million

{{featured_button_text}}

The Cider Hill apartment complex in Winston-Salem has been sold for $1.93 million to two High Point groups, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The complex at 1410 Brewer Road is near Parkland High School.

The buyers are Phelps Capital LLC with an 81.15% ownership stake and Bogey Enterprises of LLC with an 18.15% ownership stake.

The seller is Cider Mill Apartments LLC of Roswell, Ga.

At least 63 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth County since 2018 for a combined $696.86 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What the Colonial Pipeline Hack Means for Fuel Supplies

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News