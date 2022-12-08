Cigarette companies will not have to add graphic labels to packaging. Judge quashes FDA order.

The four largest U.S. tobacco manufacturers have been given a reprieve on placing graphic warnings labels to cigarette packs and in marketing.

Campbell Barker, a federal judge in the Eastern District of Texas, issued an order Wednesday that vacates a March 2020 decision by the Food and Drug Administration to approve a new set of 11 graphic warning labels.

Among those 11 images were diseased lungs, a man with stitches from heart or lung surgery and a child with an oxygen mask. One of the labels also talks about erectile dysfunction.

The graphic cigarette warnings were mandated by a bipartisan majority of Congress as part of the 2009 Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act.

A coalition of anti-tobacco and public-health groups sued the FDA in October 2016, saying it “unlawfully withheld” or “unreasonably delayed” issuing its final rule on the graphic warning labels.

The FDA initially set a June 18, 2021, deadline for the labels to cover the top 50% of the front and rear panels of packages, as well as at least 20% of the top of advertisements.

In April 2020, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., Philip Morris USA, ITG Brands LLC and Liggett Group LLC filed a joint motion requesting a preliminary injunction on implementing the labels and a ruling to prohibit enforcement.

The manufacturers repeated their claims that the labels violate the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The manufacturers could not be immediately reached for comment on the order.

The FDA has said with previous court decisions that it “does not comment on possible, pending or ongoing litigation.”

Basis for order

Barker wrote that "plaintiffs are entitled to judgment on their claim that the challenged rule is invalid under the First Amendment."

Barker cited legal precedents in concluding that the FDA's label statements do not qualify for First Amendment scrutiny "because they are not purely factual and uncontroversial," and that some images may lead to a "reasonable possibility of misinterpretation by some consumers."

"Because of their capacity for multiple reasonable interpretations, consumers may perceive expression whose truth has not been established by the record."

"The court then concludes that the compelled labels do not survive scrutiny ... for commercial speech regulations generally."

Barker cited as an example the image of a woman with a bulge on the right side of her neck with the label "smoking causes head and neck cancer."

Barker said the image's "verbal aspect makes a falsifiable claim — that smoking causes head and neck cancer."

"But it is unclear how a court would go about determining whether its graphic aspect is 'accurate' and 'factual' in nature. The image may convey one thing to one person and a different thing to another.

"One person might view the image as showing a typical representation of the sort of neck cancer caused by smoking before a person could seek medical treatment. Another person might view the image as showing a stylized, exaggerated representation of neck cancer, perhaps in an effort to provoke repulsion."

Background

For the past 2½ years, the manufacturers have argued in federal court that any FDA implementation deadline was too onerous given the financial and logistical impact of the COVID-19 pandemic since mid-March 2020.

“These expenditures of resources for the purpose of meeting the rule’s requirements constitute irreparable harm because plaintiffs cannot recover money damages should the rule and/or the graphic-warning requirement in the Tobacco Control Act be invalidated,” the companies said in a legal filing.

The manufacturers were successful in persuading Barker to delaying the implementation 10 times. The latest delay was ordered Nov. 25, pushing the implementation date to Nov. 6, 2023.

Previously set launch dates had been June 18, 2021, Oct. 16, 2021, Jan. 14, 2022, April 14, 2022, July 13, 2022, October 2022, Jan. 9, 2023, April 9, 2023, July 8, 2023, and Oct. 6, 2023.

The current set of 11 graphic warnings labels were toned down considerably from the FDA's first attempt in 2012 which featured images of smoke coming out of a tracheal hole, cadavers and a deathly ill man.

The FDA said in May 2020 that the new images “depict some of the lesser-known, but serious health risks of cigarette smoking,” such as risk of blindness, lower blood flow to extremities and Type 2 diabetes.

Reactions

The coalition of anti-tobacco and public-health advocacy groups behind the graphic warnings label initiative decried Barker's ruling and urged the U.S. Justice Department to appeal to the U.S Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

The coalition said Barker's ruling "is wrong on the law, inconsistent with decades of precedent and harms public health."

"We are confident that the FDA’s warnings will ultimately be upheld by a higher court."

The coalition claims that the FDA graphic warnings "convey truthful information about the risks of dangerous products (and) do not violate the First Amendment."

"According to the court’s ruling, however, the First Amendment permits only ineffective health warnings that do little to educate the public about the serious health risks of smoking."