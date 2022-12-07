Cigarette manufacturers given launch date for retail display corrective statements

The Big Three U.S. tobacco manufacturers have received — after more than 16 years — a launch date of Jan. 1 for placing “corrective statements” addressing the health risks of smoking and secondhand smoke on display in nearly 200,000 retail outlets.

The federal court for the District of Columbia issued Tuesday a 58-page order that laid out the implementation timetable that runs through June 30, 2025, and the language for the 21 corrective statements.

The settlement covers ITG Brands LLC, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Philip Morris USA. The plaintiffs are a coalition of anti-tobacco and public-health advocacy groups.

The manufacturers and the federal government reached a settlement in May that covers point-of-sale displays of tobacco products, including the placement and the number of corrective-statement signs.

The manufacturers could not be immediately reached for comment on the timeline in the court order.

The coalition has said the settlement “will resolve the biggest remaining legal issue in the longstanding tobacco racketeering lawsuit and fully implement the corrective statements that U.S. District Judge Gladys Kessler ordered in 2006.”

"The point-of-sale signs will tell the public the truth about the adverse health effects of smoking and secondhand smoke, the addictiveness of smoking and nicotine, and the industry’s manipulation of cigarettes to make them more addictive.

"Critically, this important information will be provided to consumers at the point where they are making decisions whether to purchase cigarettes."

The timeline

What Tuesday's order provided was an extensive timeline that begins on Jan. 1 with what is being termed as a six-month "ramp-up period" through June 30.

That period is meant for the manufacturers to amend their participating retailer contracts, then manufacture and distribute the required signs.

Next is being defined as a “posting period” from July 1 through Sept. 30, during which the initial round of signs must be installed.

The third step is a 21-month “implementation period” from Oct. 1 through June 30, 2025. Signs with the required corrective statements are required to be displayed at about 195,500 stores.

During the implementation period, there will be a “rotation period,” from July 1, 2024, through Sept. 30, 2024, during which different signs will begin to be displayed in each store.

The compromise

The point-of-sale settlement covers nine main components:

* The placement and number of corrective-statement signs adjacent to the main cigarette merchandising display at participating retail locations;

* The placement of corrective-statement signs near the main customer entrance at certain participating retail locations;

* The design of corrective-statement signs;

* The duration of the period during which participating retail locations must post the corrective-statement signs;

* The rotation of corrective-statement signs at participating retail locations;

* The display of corrective-statement signs in Spanish at participating retail locations that are required to display two or more corrective-statement signs and are located in certain U.S. Census tracts;

* An auditor to conduct in-person audits to review compliance with the settlement remedy at participating retail locations;

* Consequences for participating retail locations upon findings (via in-person audits) of minor and major noncompliance with the settlement remedy and separate consequences for manufacturers if in-person audits reveal major noncompliance above a threshold percentage of audited participating retail locations; and

* The establishment of a working group to address implementation and compliance issues.

Background

Kessler ruled the manufacturers had concealed the dangers of smoking for decades. The U.S. Justice Department filed a civil case in 1999 under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations law, or RICO.

Kessler ruled in November 2012 that cigarette marketing must carry the statement: “A federal court has ruled that the defendant tobacco companies deliberately deceived the American public about the health effects of smoking, and has ordered those companies to make this statement.”

In May 2015, a federal appeals court ruled that proposed federal corrective statements on cigarette advertising exceeded their legal reach with some parts of their language, particularly that tobacco manufacturers lied to consumers.

In April 2017, a federal appeals court reaffirmed the manufacturers are required to include corrective warning statements. However, the court also ruled the statements cannot include the phrase that Kessler required: “Here is the truth.”

The manufacturers have argued that the “here is the truth” tagline conveys the unambiguous message that defendants have previously withheld the truth about the effects of smoking.