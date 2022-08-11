 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cigarette packaging graphic warning labels delayed again

Ocean Conservancy officials say cigarette butts are the most polluted items on Florida beaches.

Tobacco manufacturers have received another three months — until Oct. 6, 2023 — before potentially having to place graphic warning labels on cigarette packs.

A U.S. District Court judge in Texas approved Wednesday the latest launch-date delay for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., Philip Morris USA, ITG Brands LLC and Liggett Group LLC.

A coalition of anti-tobacco and public-health groups sued the Food and Drug Administration in October 2016, saying it “unlawfully withheld” or “unreasonably delayed” issuing its final rule.

It is at least the ninth judge-ordered delay for the FDA-required graphic warning labels when counting previously set launch dates of June 18, 2021, Oct. 16, 2021, Jan. 14, 2022, April 14, 2022, July 13, 2022, October 2022, Jan. 9, 2023, April 9, 2023, and most recently July 8, 2023.

Menthol Cigarettes

A federal judge had delayed until Oct. 6, 2023, the requirement that traditional cigarette packaging contain graphic warning labels.

“Pursuant to the court order, any obligation to comply with a deadline tied to the effective date is similarly postponed,” according to the FDA.

The graphic warnings are designed to cover the top half of the front and rear panels of packages, as well as at least 20% of the top of advertisements.

