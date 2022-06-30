Cincinnati industrial real-estate developer buys Greensboro tracts

A Cincinnati industrial real-estate firm has paid $2.33 million to purchase a combined 35.88 acres in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday,

The properties are a 29.8-acre tract at 3635 McConnell Road and a 6.02-acre tract at 3617 McConnell Road. The properties listed as zoned residential.

The buyer is McConnell Road Industrial I LLC, an affiliate of Al. Neyer of Cincinnati.

The firm entered in the North Carolina market in 2019 with an office in Raleigh. It lists on its website Buckhorn Industrial Park in Mebane among its four N.C. development.

The seller is William Causey Jr. of Sanford.

