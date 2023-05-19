The Circle K convenience store chain said Thursday it is launching a selection of value-priced, private-labeled wines, including its exclusive Sunshine Bliss lineup priced under $8 and a premium lineup of six Fine Wines from $10 to $25.

The wines are available at more than 3,000 stores in 27 states across the U.S., including North Carolina.

Sunshine Bliss wines are made from California vineyards. The seven new varieties are: Cabernet Sauvignon; Pinot Grigio Colombard; Chardonnay; Moscato; Pink Moscato; Sweet Peach; and Sweet Strawberry.

The six Fine Wines include: Fog Lane Red Blend; Brick & Cole Cabernet; Pine Crest Chardonnay; Momental Pinot Noir; Bella Figura Pinot Grigio; and Ivy Ridge Sauvignon Blanc.

The Fine Wines collection is available in more than 900 stores across 17 states and will expand more broadly this year.