 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Citgo convenience store site sold for $617,500
0 Comments

Citgo convenience store site sold for $617,500

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The property of the Citgo convenience store at 4206 Reidsville Road in Winston-Salem has been sold for $617,500 to a Colfax group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 0.8-acre property contains a 1,368-square-foot building.

The buyer is Nanbai NC LLC, while the seller is HNR Holding LLC of Greensboro.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Peloton Shares Plunge on Reduced Forecast

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News