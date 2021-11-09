Citgo convenience store site sold for $617,500

The property of the Citgo convenience store at 4206 Reidsville Road in Winston-Salem has been sold for $617,500 to a Colfax group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 0.8-acre property contains a 1,368-square-foot building.
The buyer is Nanbai NC LLC, while the seller is HNR Holding LLC of Greensboro.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today