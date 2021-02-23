 Skip to main content
City Fitness real-estate arm buys Lexington tracts
The real-estate arm for City Fitness in Lexington has purchased tracts off South Salisbury Street for $800,000, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The tracts are listed at Sixth and Seventh avenues.

The buyer is City Fitness Real Estate Holdings LLC, while the seller is Myers Tool and Machine Co. Inc. of Linwood.

On Jan. 15, the City Fitness property at 30 E. First St. in Lexington was sold for $1.03 million to The Boho CEO LLC of Lexington.

