Claims for unemployment benefits continue to stabilize at lower levels in N.C.

Initial state and federal unemployment claims in North Carolina are stabilizing in the 475 to 2,000 daily range as state Republican legislators approved ending federal benefits by as early as five weeks.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Friday there were 1,607 claims Tuesday, 1,329 on Wednesday and 1,184 on Thursday.
Saturday’s claims of 474 were at a daily low for the COVID-19 pandemic.
DES spokesperson Kerry McComber has said DES “generally has lower claims and call volume on Saturdays. It’s the weekend, and the new benefit week begins on Sunday.”
Altogether, there were 8,709 claims filed over the past seven days, compared with 8,862 over the previous seven-day period.
North Carolina is at 3.72 million state and federal unemployment claims for the pandemic. There have been 1.51 million individual claims.
Some federal programs require applicants to file additional extended state claims to qualify.
About 30% of the 4.99 million North Carolinians in the state’s workforce as of mid-May have filed a state or federal unemployment claim over the past 15 months.
The pandemic high for daily claims was 43,297 on Dec. 27. The temporary expiration of federal extended unemployment benefits in late December contributed to the record high.
Starting July 4, new UI claimants will qualify for only 13 weeks of regular state benefits, rather than the current 16.
The Republican legislative super-majority approved in 2013 a sliding scale for UI benefit weeks based on the unemployment rate.
It runs from 12 weeks — which the state had from July 2013 to January 2021 — up to a maximum of 20 weeks.
Before the UI law was passed, North Carolinians received a maximum of 26 weeks.
Benefit payments
North Carolina is at $12.34 billion in initial state and federal UI benefit payments for the pandemic.
Of that amount, regular state benefits are at $1.97 billion, while federal and state extended benefits are at $10.37 billion.
By far the biggest factor in UI benefit payments is the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC) program at $6.77 billion. That represents about 55% of all UI benefit payments.
When the FPUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26.
Since the resumption, and with the benefit worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $1.89 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
After regular state benefits, the other federal benefit programs providing more than $1 billion in payments has been the pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC) program at $1.49 billion, and the pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) program at $1.15 billion.
After $8.16 billion in overall state and federal unemployment benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, $4.17 billion has been paid since Oct. 1.
On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department listed North Carolina with 149,864 PEUC recipients as of June 5, as well as 1,268 PUA participants as of June 12 and 70,091 continuing claims as of June 5.
Return to work push
The two federal UI programs expire Sept. 6 unless extended by Congress, which analysts say is unlikely at this point of the pandemic and economic recovery.
On Wednesday, the General Assembly approved a Republican-sponsored bill compromise that requires North Carolina to withdraw early from the PEUC and MEUC programs.
The Senate Bill 116 compromise also makes permanent changes to work-search requirements that significantly stiffen eligibility criteria, such as a claimant must respond within 48 hours of an employer’s interview request.
The state Senate voted 25-22 along party lines to approve the compromise. The state House voted 65-45 with three Democrats in support.
Political analysts said it is highly likely Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper will veto the bill, and the Republican-controlled legislature will attempt a veto override vote within days of a veto.
At least 72 votes are required to override a veto in the House, while at least 30 votes are required in the Senate.
House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said June 3 that the perceived worker shortage in North Carolina “is probably one of the more critical issues that we are now dealing with.”
“This bill is the way to restore strength in our economy, and finally move forward, to put this pandemic in the rear-view mirror.”
Cooper spokesman Ford Porter said that "unemployment continues to decline as more North Carolinians get vaccinated and back to work."
"This legislation falls far short on helping remove barriers like affordable child care, while hurting people who are looking for jobs and removing money from our economy which is being used for things like buying groceries and paying rent."
