The number of North Carolinians filing for initial state and federal unemployment insurance benefits continues to dwindle, including having the lowest one-day claim count of the COVID-19 pandemic over the weekend.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Monday that there were 4,119 claims submitted Friday, 2,403 on Saturday and 4,435 on Sunday.
The previous daily lows for initial claims were 2,648 on Aug. 15, along with 2,857 on Aug. 29.
With most of the initial federal Lost Wages Assistance funding distributed, DES has paid out $7.68 billion in state and federal UI benefits.
The Lost Wages program, created by an executive order from President Donald Trump, is a short-term replacement for the $600 weekly unemployment supplement that was available from mid-April until July 26, when it was allowed to expire by Congress.
North Carolina is among just 17 states that have paid out Lost Wages benefits to date.
Lost Wages recipients in N.C. have been paid the $300 per week supplement for Aug. 1, Aug. 8 and Aug. 15 in a lump sum.
The program uses $44 billion in Federal Emergency Management Agency money, of which DES sent out $313.4 million out of its $322.7 million allocation as of 10 a.m. Monday.
On Friday, DES said the state has received an additional $119.68 million to provide a fourth $300 Lost Wages payment that covers the week that ended Aug. 22.
Pyror Gibson, DES' assistant secretary, said the fourth $300 payment will be made over the next several days. DES is applying for approval of a fifth and sixth week.
According to FEMA guidance, "the agency will assess further distribution of funds following the three-week dispersal," state Commerce officials said.
To qualify for the Lost Wages payment, applicants must be eligible for at least $100 per week in benefits from either state or federal UI, and be unemployed or partially unemployed because of disruptions caused by the pandemic.
UI benefit totals
The latest DES report has $1.67 billion, or 22%, in UI benefits coming from state resources.
The state had $3.85 billion in the state UI Trust Fund when the brunt of the pandemic began to be felt in mid-March.
Legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remains in the fund. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million to the fund.
The bulk of payments, at $4.75 billion, came from the $600 federal weekly supplement.
About 70% of claimants, or 887.419, have been approved for benefits, while 28%, or 358,814, were determined to not be eligible.
The left-leaning N.C. Justice Center has said the state's economy has been losing about $350 million each week since the expiration of the $600 federal supplement.
Since mid-March, 1.28 million North Carolinians have filed a combined 2.28 million state and federal jobless claims.
Some people have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
About 30% of the 4.29 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-July have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
Extra $50 payment
DES said Friday it does not have a firm date for beginning payment of an additional $50 in state regular unemployment insurance benefits.
House Bill 1105, the state's third round of COVID-19 relief legislation, was passed by the Republican-controlled legislature on Sept. 3 and signed into law by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on Sept. 4.
The UI benefits are drawn mostly by individuals who lost their jobs through no fault of their own. The benefit is scheduled to be paid from the week that ended Sept. 5 through the week that ends Dec. 26.
"The division has sought critical guidance from the legislature and federal government on how to implement the increased benefit amount," Gibson said.
"The agency is beginning the work to reprogram and test its system to determine eligibility and issue the increased payments. More information about the increased benefit amount will be provided as it becomes available."
Although the $50 increase will be paid retroactively to the week that ended Sept. 5, recipients will only be new claimants of state regular UI benefits and those who have not exhausted 12 weeks of benefits during a 12-month qualifying period.
The maximum weekly benefit amount has been $350 since July 2013, when a GOP legislative super-majority lowered it from $535 as part of its strategy for paying off a $2.8 billion debt to the U.S. Labor and Treasury departments.
The average approved North Carolina UI claimant currently receives $278 a week in regular state benefits. The extra $50 a week would boost the payment by 18%.
Because the state provides currently a maximum of 12 weeks of regular UI benefits, eligible recipients will gain at most an extra $600.
