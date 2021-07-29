Clean-power technology company plans Durham headquarters

Smart Wires Inc., a clean-power technology company, has committed to opening a global headquarters campus in Durham, creating 250 jobs and spending $21.5 million on capital investments.
The Research Triangle Park campus will feature research and development operations.
Salaries of the new jobs will average $118,360 annually. By comparison, Durham County’s average annual wage is $75,892.
The company has been made eligible for up to $2.82 million in performance-based economic incentives over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today