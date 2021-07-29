 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clean-power technology company plans Durham headquarters
0 Comments

Clean-power technology company plans Durham headquarters

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smart Wires Inc., a clean-power technology company, has committed to opening a global headquarters campus in Durham, creating 250 jobs and spending $21.5 million on capital investments.

The Research Triangle Park campus will feature research and development operations.

Salaries of the new jobs will average $118,360 annually. By comparison, Durham County’s average annual wage is $75,892.

The company has been made eligible for up to $2.82 million in performance-based economic incentives over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Don't get scammed out of your retirement

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News