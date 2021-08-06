Clemmons Bojangles property sold for $1.96 million

The property of the new Bojangles restaurant in Clemmons has been sold for $1.96 million to a Florida investor, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The 0.8-acre property at 2468 Market Center Drive debuted as a Bojangles location this year.

The buyer is Loramie Miami Inc. of Key Biscayne, Fla., while the seller is HRP Clemmons LLC, an affiliate of Harbour Retail Partners of Wrightsville Beach.

Another Harbour Retail affiliate is managing the renovation of the former Big Kmart shopping center on the same property in Clemmons. Aldi has signed to be the anchor tenant for the renamed Clemmons Market.

