Clemmons commercial property sells for $1.35 million

A Clemmons property that has a veterinary clinic as a tenant has been sold for $1.35 million to a Pennsylvania real-estate group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The 0.83-acre tract at 2635 Neudorf Road has the Animal Hospital of Clemmons as a tenant.
The buyer is Terravet Clemmons LLC, an affiliate of Terravet Real Estate Solutions of Bala Cynwyd, Pa.
The seller is JMD Properties LLC of Clemmons.
Richard Craver
