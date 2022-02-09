Clemmons group buys vacant High Point residential tracts

A Clemmons real-estate development group has spent $948,000 to buy three vacant residential-zoned tracts in High Point, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The tracts are: 22.71 acres at 1703 Route 1 Deep River Road; 15.16 acres at 3111 Quail Run Drive; and 1.8 acres at 1733 Route 1 Stoneybrook Drive.
The buyer is Thyme Properties LLC, which has Stephen Phillips listed as chief financial officer, according to a corporations filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office.
The seller is HPT Investment Holding LLC of Charlottesville, Va.
Richard Craver
