Clemmons group pays $1.52 million for Lexington site

A Clemmons group has paid $1.52 million for a 1.21-acre property in Lexington that contains a medical rehabilitation center, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The property is at 103 W. Center St. Ex.
The buyer is Freedom Property Investments LLC. The seller is Biesecker Properties of Lexington.
Richard Craver
