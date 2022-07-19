 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clemmons group pays $1.52 million for Lexington site

  • 0

A Clemmons group has paid $1.52 million for a 1.21-acre property in Lexington that contains a medical rehabilitation center, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The property is at 103 W. Center St. Ex.

The buyer is Freedom Property Investments LLC. The seller is Biesecker Properties of Lexington.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk plans to counter-sue Twitter over $44 billion deal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert