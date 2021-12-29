Clemmons group sells two High Point convenience store sites

A Clemmons group has sold two High Point convenience store/restaurant properties for a combined $6.55 million to a Georgia oil-change company, according to Guilford County Register of Deeds filings Wednesday.

The 0.96-acre property at 2921 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive sold for $3.55 million. The 1.96-acre property at 1901 Brentwood St., which contains a 9,087-square-foot building, sold for $3 million.

Both properties were listed as a Pantry Fried Chicken location.

The seller of the E. Martin Luther King property is Koury Investments LLC, while the seller of the Brentwood property is Koury & Lokas Property B LLC.

The buyer of both properties is Mountain Express Oil Co. of Acworth, Ga.

