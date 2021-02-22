Clemmons industrial building sells for $3.05 million

A group of California-based trusts have spent $3.05 million to purchase a 38,400-square-foot industrial building in Clemmons, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyers of the 3.96-acre property at 6210 Hackers Bend Court are trustees of the Sperber Family Trust of Sacramento, Calif., (at 56% ownership stake), the Michael Carpenter and Phyllis Newton Trust of Sacramento, Calif., (22% stake), and Jeffrey and Chrisan Sievers Trust of Carmichael, Calif. (22% stake).
The seller was Secure Properties LLC of Advance.
Among the tenants are Clemmons Gymnastics and Retail System Service.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.