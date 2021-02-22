 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clemmons industrial building sells for $3.05 million
0 comments

Clemmons industrial building sells for $3.05 million

{{featured_button_text}}

A group of California-based trusts have spent $3.05 million to purchase a 38,400-square-foot industrial building in Clemmons, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The buyers of the 3.96-acre property at 6210 Hackers Bend Court are trustees of the Sperber Family Trust of Sacramento, Calif., (at 56% ownership stake), the Michael Carpenter and Phyllis Newton Trust of Sacramento, Calif., (22% stake), and Jeffrey and Chrisan Sievers Trust of Carmichael, Calif. (22% stake).

The seller was Secure Properties LLC of Advance.

Among the tenants are Clemmons Gymnastics and Retail System Service.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What insurance experts say you should do in the wake of historic storm

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News