Alliance Insurance Services said Monday that it has acquired Fortress Insurance Group, based in Clemmons. Terms were not disclosed.
Fortress was founded by Corbin Dirks, and is located at 2255 Lewisville/Clemmons Road, Suite C.
The insurers said Fortress and its workforce will continue to operate at the same location under the Alliance brand.
They offer personal, commercial and health insurance coverage.
Alliance Insurance Services also has offices in Mount Airy, Pilot Mountain, Walnut Cove and Winston-Salem with a combined 40 employees.
