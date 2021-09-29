 Skip to main content
Clemmons office property sold for $2.7 million
An office building in Clemmons Executive Park has been purchased for $2.7 million by a Summerfield group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The 1.8-acre property at 4731 Commercial Park Court contains an 18,000-square-foot building.

The buyer is Weyhill Properties II LLC, while the seller is EMS Management Holdings LLC of Lewisville.

