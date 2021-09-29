Clemmons office property sold for $2.7 million

An office building in Clemmons Executive Park has been purchased for $2.7 million by a Summerfield group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The 1.8-acre property at 4731 Commercial Park Court contains an 18,000-square-foot building.
The buyer is Weyhill Properties II LLC, while the seller is EMS Management Holdings LLC of Lewisville.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today