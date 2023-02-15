A Clemmons property with Quality Inn and Suites as the occupant has been sold for $4.15 million by a Clemmons group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The 1.48-acre tract at 6320 Amp Drive contains 27,137 square feet of building space.
The buyer is Swary LLC. The seller is iCare Hospitality Clemmons LLC of Charlotte.
Richard Craver
