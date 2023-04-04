A Chapel Hill commercial real-estate company has spent $8.4 million to purchase a Clemmons shopping center property off Kinnamon Road, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The 9.9-acre Kinnamon Village Commons shopping center at 4380 Kinnamon Village Loop contains 63,600 square feet of retail space with Food Lion as its anchor. The deal also involved a 1.76-acre property at 4325 Kinnamon Village Loop.

The buyers are PGP Kinnamon 1 LLC, PGP Kinnamon 2 LLC and PGP Kinnamon 3 LLC, which are affiliates of Prudent Growth.

Prudent also owns Triad shopping centers Alamance Crossing in Burlington, Ashcroft Commons in Reidsville, Mebane Ridge Marketplace, Reidsville Centre and Stratford Plaza in Burlington.

The sellers were Higher Level 1 LLC, an affiliate of Premier Real Estate Team Inc. of Kannapolis.

In November 2020, the Premier affiliate paid a combined $5.6 million to buy the majority of Kinnamon Village.