A mini-strip mall section of Tanglewood Commons shopping center has been sold for $2.44 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing.

The buyer of the 1.71-acre site at 4180 Clemmons Road was BGSS Investment Properties LLC. The seller is Larlew Investments LLC.

The strip mall section contains 8,965 square feet of retail space, which has The UPS Store, Jersey Mike's Subs, an Allstate Insurance office and Petsense.

In February 2021, Tanglewood Commons was sold for $15 million to a Toronto real-estate investment trust.

The 78,520-square-foot shopping center, which debuted in 1997, features a 46,120-square-foot Harris Teeter. Other tenants include Villa Grill and Joe's Take-Out restaurants, Subway, Great Clips, Papa John’s, and a Novant Health women’s clinic.

It is at least the third REIT to have owned the Tanglewood Commons property since May 2005 counting a group that featured general partners Wells Capital Inc. and Wells Partners LP.