Clemmons Town Center tract sold for $3.12 million

A 1.51-acre tract in Clemmons Town Center adjacent to Clemmons Town Center Apartments has been sold for $3.12 million to a Winston-Salem group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The property, identified as Lot 3 at 3451 Gentry Lane, was purchased by Twin City Capital LLC, which share an address with Linville Team Partners.

The seller was KJEM Enterprises LLC of Winston-Salem.

In December, KJEM sold a 1.35-acre tract in Clemmons Town Center next to the entrance ramp to Interstate 40 for $600,000 to a Lewisville group, according to Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The property, identified at Lot 2 on 0 Gentry Lane, was bought by 3O’s Equity LLC.

