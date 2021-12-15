 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clemmons Town Center tract sold for $600,000
0 Comments

Clemmons Town Center tract sold for $600,000

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 1.35-acre tract in Clemmons Town Center next to the entrance ramp to Interstate 40 has been sold for $600,000 to a Lewisville group, according to Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The property, identified at Lot 2, is adjacent to Clemmons Town Center Apartments, a 312-unit complex.

The buyer of the property listed as 0 Gentry Lane is 3O’s Equity LLC.

The seller is KJEM Enterprises LLC of Winston-Salem.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What you should know about sign-on bonuses

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert