Clemmons Town Center tract sold for $600,000

A 1.35-acre tract in Clemmons Town Center next to the entrance ramp to Interstate 40 has been sold for $600,000 to a Lewisville group, according to Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The property, identified at Lot 2, is adjacent to Clemmons Town Center Apartments, a 312-unit complex.
The buyer of the property listed as 0 Gentry Lane is 3O’s Equity LLC.
The seller is KJEM Enterprises LLC of Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
