Clemmons warehouse property sold for $890,000
A Clemmons warehouse property has been sold for $890,000 to a Tennessee group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The buyer of the 5.64-acre property at 6212 Clementine Drive is Clementine Drive LLC of Chattanooga, Tenn. The property contains a 19,800-square-foot building.

The seller is PNB Holding Co. 1 Inc. of Nashville, Tenn.

