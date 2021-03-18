Clemmons warehouse property sold for $890,000

A Clemmons warehouse property has been sold for $890,000 to a Tennessee group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The buyer of the 5.64-acre property at 6212 Clementine Drive is Clementine Drive LLC of Chattanooga, Tenn. The property contains a 19,800-square-foot building.
The seller is PNB Holding Co. 1 Inc. of Nashville, Tenn.
336-727-7376
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today