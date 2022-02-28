Closed Winston-Salem plant site sold for $8.2 million

The shuttered Alpha Aluminum LLC and Oracle Packaging plant in Winston-Salem has been sold for $8.26 million to a San Francisco capital investment firm, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday. The sale was completed Feb. 9.

The 21.46-acre property at 1300 Cunningham Drive contains a 339,845-square-foot building.

The buyer is 1300 Cunningham Ave. Owner LLC, an affiliate of FRE Fund Investments III LLC, which is operated by Farallon Capital Management LLC.

The property had been for sale since February 2018. The seller listed in the filing is an affiliate of Brennan Investment Group of Rosemont, Ill.

The plant was closed without any fanfare in July 2016, with no voluntary WARN Act wage-and-benefit filing to local and state officials.

The former R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. plant primarily made light-gauge aluminum for flexible packaging, automotive, cookware, siding, tool box and other products.

