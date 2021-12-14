Co-owner of former BB&T headquarters building in downtown Winston-Salem to spend 15 years in prison

The co-owner of the former BB&T Financial Center in downtown Winston-Salem, Tyson "Ty" Rhame, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison and fined $1 million.
Rhame was convicted on Oct. 10, 2018, in the Northern District of Georgia on 11 of 13 counts of mail and wire fraud conspiracy, as well as multiple counts of mail and wire fraud.
The sentencing hearing for Rhame, 56, and co-defendants Frank Bell and James Shaw was held Friday. It had been delayed at least five times as their motions for acquittal and a new trial were pursued and ultimately denied.
Shaw was sentenced to 95 months and a $500,000 fine, while Bell was sentenced to seven years with no fine. They can appeal to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.
Friday's ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Steve Jones said the federal Bureau of Prison will determine where they will serve their terms.
The BB&T building at 200 W. Second St. has been listed since March 2016 as a potential forfeiture target for the U.S. government if Rhame was convicted.
BB&T Corp had its headquarters in the tower for 25 years before its $33.4 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. of Atlanta created Truist Financial Corp.
Rhame has shared ownership of the building with Charlotte investor Ray Gee. They paid $60 million for it in December 2014, nearly $26 million more than its tax value at the time.
Also on Friday, the judge delayed the hearing on potential forfeitures to no later than Feb. 10.
"The court specifically finds that forfeiture is a part of each defendant's sentence and a specific amount of forfeiture will be determined at a later date," Jones said.
Jones' order provides an additional 60-day window for other victims to submit restitution requests, and for the government to provide the appropriate documentation for the appropriate causation analysis.
Rex Morgan, an attorney representing Gee, has said that “due to the current instability in virtually all areas of commerce spawned by COVID-19, I truly cannot say if Mr. Rhame’s conviction will have any effect one way or another” on the operation of the former BB&T center.
Truist departed from the building in spring 2020 in favor of three lower-profile sites it owns in Winston-Salem.
Background
Rhame, a retired pilot and Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Air Force, founded Sterling Currency Group LLC of Atlanta, which had been listed among the nation’s largest sellers of Iraq’s currency, the dinar.
Shaw, 58, was a co-owner of Sterling and Bell, 58, served as chief operating officer.
Federal attorneys claimed that between 2010 and June 2015, Sterling grossed more than $600 million in revenue from the sale of the Iraqi dinar and other currencies; Rhame and Shaw received over $180 million in distributions.
According to the indictment, at least $19.9 million was laundered through 24 accounts. Officials also flagged another $22,643 in 10 accounts for wire and mail fraud.
The Sterling officials were accused by U.S. attorneys of “taking steps to make investors believe they would get rich by investing in the Iraqi dinar.”
“At one point, Rhame posted information on Sterling’s website falsely suggesting that the dinar was about to revalue. At other times, Rhame and Bell falsely claimed that Sterling would cash out investors at airports around the country following a dinar “revaluation.”
The defendants also were accused of paying “substantial sums of money to third parties who in turn spread false information about the dinar on conference calls and Internet chat rooms.”
Rhame and Bell also were convicted of making false statements to federal law enforcement agents. The jury acquitted the defendants of money laundering charges.
“These executives engaged in a lengthy campaign to defraud investors by spreading lies about the investment potential of the Iraqi dinar,” acting U.S. attorney Kurt Erskine said in 2018.
“These convictions resulted from years of investigation, which included dozens of electronic and physical search warrants, hundreds of witness interviews, and extensive financial analysis.”
Sentencing comments
During the sentencing hearing, Rhame had several individuals speak to his character, both during his military service and volunteer efforts in retirement.
"I absolutely never intended to harm anyone," Rhame said Friday. "As a person that has served our country and served my whole life, it's not my nature, character or personality.
"I know with absolute certainty, it was never the intent of Frank Bell or Jim Shaw to harm anyone. They are wonderful human beings with good hearts."
There also were several individuals who testified that they were victims of the Sterling Currency fraud in the range of five- to six-figures.
They said they invested in Sterling in large part because of the defendants' military background lent credibility to their strategy.
Several victims said their losses in Sterling led to bankruptcies, foreclosures, divorces and mental health issues.
