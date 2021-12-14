Co-owner of former BB&T headquarters building in downtown Winston-Salem to spend 15 years in prison

BB&T Corp had its headquarters in the tower for 25 years before its $33.4 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. of Atlanta created Truist Financial Corp.

Rhame has shared ownership of the building with Charlotte investor Ray Gee. They paid $60 million for it in December 2014, nearly $26 million more than its tax value at the time.

Also on Friday, the judge delayed the hearing on potential forfeitures to no later than Feb. 10.

"The court specifically finds that forfeiture is a part of each defendant's sentence and a specific amount of forfeiture will be determined at a later date," Jones said.

Jones' order provides an additional 60-day window for other victims to submit restitution requests, and for the government to provide the appropriate documentation for the appropriate causation analysis.

Rex Morgan, an attorney representing Gee, has said that “due to the current instability in virtually all areas of commerce spawned by COVID-19, I truly cannot say if Mr. Rhame’s conviction will have any effect one way or another” on the operation of the former BB&T center.