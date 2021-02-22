Cold snap in Texas delays Wells Fargo-CBL Properties trial

CBL filed for Chapter 11 protection on Nov. 2, about a month after it had projected taking the financial step. It listed between $1 billion and $10 billion in assets and liabilities.

Since the filing, CBL has operated business as usual at all of its owned and managed properties.

The bank said the loan terms should have prevented CBL from filing for bankruptcy protection. It's not clear whether Wells Fargo intends to possess CBL's properties.

CBL also filed an adversarial proceeding against Wells Fargo on Nov. 2.

According to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, an adversarial proceeding "has the same meaning as a lawsuit in other courts. In many situations, an adversary proceeding is required if a plaintiff wants to obtain a particular type of relief."

CBL is seeking a judgment against the bank, injunctive relief and damages for what it claimed are the bank's breaches of the loan agreements.

Wells Fargo and CBL have declined to make comment beyond their bankruptcy filings.

Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte, said it's uncommon for a creditor to attempt to vacate a bankruptcy filing.