College apartment site in Greensboro bought for $21.7 million

The Spartan Crossing student apartment complex in Greensboro has been sold for $21.7 million to a New York residential housing group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The 136-unit property at 700 Granite St. serves both N.C. A&T University and UNC Greensboro students.
The buyer is Spartan Crossing Owner LLC, an affiliate of Timberline Real Estate Ventures of Rye, N.Y. Timberline focuses on student apartment housing, including at CEV Wilmington for UNC Wilmington, Georgia State and Georgia Tech in Atlanta and Maryland in College Park. Md.
The seller is Spartan Student Apartments LLC of Greensboro.
