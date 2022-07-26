Collins Aerospace sales lift Raytheon to solid second-quarter profit hike

A modest increase in sales and a sharp decrease in income tax expenses lifted Raytheon Technologies Corp. to a 25% jump in second-quarter net income to $1.3 billion.

Diluted earnings per share were 88 cents, compared with 69 cents a year ago.

Adjusted earnings were $1.16 a share. Raytheon reported taking acquisition, accounting and restructuring charges worth 28 cents in the quarter.

The average earnings forecast was $1.12 by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

When the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March 2020, Raytheon division Collins Aerospace had about 1,500 local employees. The company has declined since to provide a local workforce update.

It is likely there have been significant job cuts over the past 17 months considering there have been at least 16,500 Collins jobs eliminated companywide in that time.

Revenue was at $16.31 billion, up 3% from a year ago.

Collins' second-quarter sales were up 10% to $5.01 billion.

"The increase in sales was driven by a 25% increase in commercial aftermarket and a 14% increase in commercial original equipment, which more than offset a 6% decline in military," Raytheon said.

"The increase in commercial sales was driven primarily by the recovery of commercial air traffic, which has resulted in higher flight hours, aircraft fleet utilization, and narrowbody original equipment volume."

The income-tax expense was $160 million in the second quarter, compared with $342 million a year ago.

"A strong start to the summer travel season drove continued top-line growth and adjusted earnings per share that exceeded our expectations," Raytheon chairman and chief executive Greg Hayes said in a statement.

"Resilient end-market demand along with our differentiated technology solutions generated over $24 billion of awards in the quarter."

Raytheon was formed in April 2020 from United Technologies Corp.’s megadeal acquisition of Raytheon.

It has four primary business units. Besides Collins, they are legacy United Technologies' Pratt & Whitney and legacy Raytheon's Intelligence & Space and Missiles & Defense.

Pratt & Whitney’s second-quarter sales rose 16% to $4.97 billion. Intelligence and Space had $3.57 billion in sales, down 6% year over year. Missiles and Defense had $3.56 billion in sales, down 11%.

"Looking ahead, while we expect the global supply chain environment, labor availability and inflation will remain challenging near term, we are actively engaged with our customers and suppliers to meet demand and remain cost competitive," Hayes said.

"We continue to be focused on strategic investments in technology and innovation that will drive our industry leadership today and into the future."

The manufacturer reaffirmed its financial guidance for fiscal 2022.

Full-year sales remain projected in a range of $67.75 billion to $68.75 billion. By comparison, full-year 2021 sales were $64.4 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share remained in a range of $4.60 to $4.80. By comparison, full-year 2021 adjusted earnings were $4.27.

Raytheon continued to estimate repurchasing at least $2.5 billion in shares during fiscal 2022. It repurchased $1 billion worth in the second quarter.

The manufacturer spent $2.3 billion on share repurchase during fiscal 2021.