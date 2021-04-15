Comerica Bank hires local wealth management executive

Comerica Bank said Thursday that Lisa Featherngill of Winston-Salem has been named as its national director of Wealth Planning, effective Monday.
Featherngill will serve as a member of the Wealth and Investment Management Operating Committee for the Dallas-based bank.
Featherngill has worked in the wealth management sector for more than 35 years, including most recently with the Winston-Salem of Wells Fargo & Co. business unit Abbot Downing. She served as managing director and head of Legacy and Wealth Planning.
She also previously worked for Wachovia Corp. and First Union Corp.
Richard Craver
