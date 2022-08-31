Commerce accepting applications for job-focused grants

The N.C. Commerce Department is accepting applications from local workforce development boards for special federal American Rescue Plan Act grants designed to help jobseekers and businesses navigate the tight labor market.

The grant award may total up to $200,000 for Substance Use Disorder Recovery funding, up to $500,000 for Re-entry Support funding, and up to $1 million for Small Business Work-Based Learning funding. The deadline to apply is Sept. 23.

Substance Use Disorder Recovery grants can assist local communities impacted by the opioid epidemic and other substance use disorders by providing people in recovery with education in soft skills required in the workplace and training in high-demand employment sectors, along with support for job retention and wraparound.

Re-entry Support grants can provide comprehensive services to justice-involved individuals focusing on their specific reentry challenges and job search needs, including temporary transportation assistance, help with obtaining necessary records and driver’s licenses, other supportive services, and connections to community resources.

Small Business Work-Based Learning grants can help employers with 25 or fewer employees by providing work-based learning opportunities, including on-the-job training, incumbent worker training, and work experience internships. There is a special emphasis on historically underutilized businesses, industries significantly impacted by the pandemic, businesses located in Tier 1 or Tier 2 counties, or industries with substantial occupational skills gaps.