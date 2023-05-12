Pickett Sprouse Commercial Real Estate, an affiliate of West & Woodall Real Estate, said Friday it is offering its services to the Triad at 822 N. Elm St., Suite 106, in Greensboro.

Brad Gregory is broker in charge for the office.

Pickett Sprouse has been serving the Triangle since 1981, stretching as far west as Alamance County.

“The Triad is the logistics hub of North Carolina,” Gregory said.

“Because of the inexpensive water and power and incredible roads that can be found here as well as its location right in the middle of the state, warehouses, distribution centers and other manufacturing support facilities and businesses are in high demand in this area right now.

“That is especially true in the northeastern part of the city after the completion of the Greensboro Urban Loop.”