Commercial real-estate loan portfolio soundness key to banks passing 2022 stress tests

Investors in the nation’s largest national and super-regional banks are readying for the 2022 round of dividend hikes and share repurchases.
However, both shareholder-friendly initiatives could be less lucrative, with the Federal Reserve announcing last week a more rigorous U.S. economic-downturn stress test for 34 U.S. banks.
The stress-test scenarios are created annually by the Fed, along with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
Those subject to stress tests include Bank of America Corp., PNC Financial Services Group Inc., Truist Financial Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co.
Typically, banks declare their dividend and share-repurchase plans within a week of getting the Fed’s approval of their stress-test projections.
“The board’s stress tests evaluate the resilience of large banks by estimating losses, net revenue and capital levels — which provide a cushion against losses — under hypothetical recession scenarios that extend more than two years into the future,” the Fed said in its news release.
In the 2022 scenario, the U.S. unemployment rate rises 5.75 percentage points to a peak of 10% over two years.
Perhaps the key component for the 2022 stress test is how well would the banks’ commercial real-estate holdings fare in a scenario where a larger jump in the U.S. jobless rate coincides with a 40% decline in commercial real-estate prices.
For stress-test purposes, commercial real estate loans are for offices, hotels in urban locations or locations that tend to attract business travelers, shopping malls and strip malls, according to the Bank Policy Institute, a nonpartisan public policy, research and advocacy group that represents the nation’s leading banks.
Other stress-test factors: widening corporate bond spreads; a 3.5% fall in real Gross Domestic Product; a 28.5% decline in house prices; a 55% drop in the stock market; and a 7-percentage-point decline in the inflation rate.
For the 10 banks with a major global banking presence, such as the top-four national banks Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo, the Fed has said they “will be tested against a global market shock component that primarily stresses their trading positions.”
“Moreover, banks with substantial trading or custodial operations will be tested against the default of their largest counterparty.”
Background
Fourteen years ago, the U.S. financial-service industry was teetering on the precipice of a real-estate bubble-bursting collapse that threatened to drag the U.S. and global economies into a second Great Depression.
As those economies try to ride out the current COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. financial-services industry has been touted as a source of strength and stability.
A pivotal difference: regulations at the heart of the controversial Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act that was signed into law by President Barack Obama in July 2010.
The law was designed as a check against financial-services companies, particularly banks, overextending themselves with loans and exposure to exotic securities trading that contributed significantly to the financial crisis of 2008-11.
Wachovia Corp., Washington Mutual and Lehman Brothers were the most prominent financial collapses of the Great Recession.
The carrot and stick of Dodd-Frank regulations:
The Federal Reserve must sign off on the financial institutions’ stress-test projections before their boards of directors could approve lucrative dividend increases, share repurchases and, in some instances, major acquisitions.
However, banks not able to meet their required capital levels were instructed to compose a “living will” that would represent their plan for filing for bankruptcy and selling off key assets of the business.
The law initially required the nation’s largest banks and financial-services corporations — those with at least $50 billion in total assets — to maintain a high enough level of capital to be able to weather a severe economic downturn.
“Banks of all sizes are much better capitalized now than prior to the Great Recession, and in a way that we couldn’t fully appreciate in March 2020,” said Greg McBride, an analyst with Bankrate.com.
In 2018, Congress raised the total asset level to $250 billion for banks to be subject to Dodd-Frank.
Commercial real estate
A major factor in the failures of some community, super-community and regional banks during the Great Recession of 2008-11 was tied to commercial real-estate loans going into default.
Commercial real-estate developers typically depend on income generated from properties they’ve sold or serve as landlord for to pay the mortgage loan on new or pending projects.
When retail demand for commercial real estate dropped sharply during the Great Recession, some developers couldn’t make their loan payments and went into default.
That turned what had been good-quality commercial real-estate loans in the 2004-07 period into bad debt.
Which, in turn, led to most banks adding millions to their loan-loss provisions to cover potential nonperforming assets and net charge-offs.
All of which can have a make-or-break influence on quarterly profitability because the provisions directly affects banks’ bottom line.
During the Great Recession: many community, super-community and regional banks required major amounts of private-equity funding to survive the initial shock waves to their commercial, industrial and residential real-estate portfolios.
Those included Triad-based Bank of the Carolinas, NewBridge Bancorp, Southern Community Financial Corp. and Yadkin Financial Corp.
Phase 1 of the Great Recession consolidation era for the banking industry “was the acquisition of troubled little community banks by stronger recapitalized little banks fueled by outside institutional equity investments,” said Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte.
By 2018, all three banks eventually were sold to out-of-state regional banks, in large part because the private-equity groups had assisted in getting the banks’ loan portfolios healthy enough to attract suitors and sell them for a profit.
“It’s the consolidation of the original community bank consolidators into one another, so that these new regional players can continue to grow larger and provide above-average shareholder returns for their outside institutional owners,” Plath said.
Why more rigorous?
For most of the Dodd-Frank act’s existence, most banks have passed the stress tests, although there have been occasions when a bank initially failed, but was given an opportunity to resolve its shortcomings.
Some banks that narrowly pass the stress tests over the years have responded with a small dividend increase, if any at all, or making a short-term pass on share repurchases.
“A more rigorous stress test environment this year is a function of a more stringent regulatory environment and heightened economic uncertainty, but more of the former than the latter,” Plath said.
As has been the case since the COVID-19 pandemic began in earnest in mid-March 2020, the U.S. and global economies remain vulnerable to the rise of another infectious and deadly variant.
Yet, the bigger concern about passing or failing the stress test in 2022 could be inflation and how the Fed responds to bring it under control without triggering a recession, Plath said.
Another factor, Plath said, is the impact that any invasion of Ukraine by Russia would have on world energy supplies, as well as on-going supply chain disruptions.
All of which makes for sound policy to tighten the stress test criteria, Plath said.
The Bank Policy Institute said Monday that “based on our models, this year’s severely adverse scenario is likely to result in little change in capital requirements of large U.S. banks at the aggregate level.”
“Given that the heightened stress in commercial real estate markets is maintained relative to (Dodd-Frank 2021 standards), we expect banks that have commercial real-estate exposures, and that did not participate in 2021’s stress tests, to see an increase in capital requirements.”
Biden administration influence?
Another potential factor in the 2022 performance by the 34 largest banks is how the Biden administration handles federal bank supervision, particularly in what it views as “permissible bank capital distributions in 2022,” Plath said.
Plath predicts that with progressive U.S. senators, led by Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., applying political pressure, “there will still be a far more adversarial relationship between bank regulators and their regulated charges under the Biden administration.”
“This second factor is going to create a new class of limitations on bank capital distributions in the coming year, particularly those structured as share repurchases.”
Banks’ ability to raise their dividends or engage in a share-repurchase program in 2022 will depend primarily on whether their cash reserve requirements to absorb bad debt will be required to be higher, said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker.
“Where I think these changes will have the greatest impact will be on how they go about their lending,” Gray said
“The loan portfolios will be of much higher quality, however ... those who were/are sub-prime borrowers will struggle to get financing from the major banks.
“The pendulum has now swung to the point that the banks are basically saying ‘we’re happy to loan you the money, as long as you already have the money,’ “ Gray said.
