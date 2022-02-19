Commercial real-estate loan portfolio soundness key to banks passing 2022 stress tests

“It’s the consolidation of the original community bank consolidators into one another, so that these new regional players can continue to grow larger and provide above-average shareholder returns for their outside institutional owners,” Plath said.

Why more rigorous?

For most of the Dodd-Frank act’s existence, most banks have passed the stress tests, although there have been occasions when a bank initially failed, but was given an opportunity to resolve its shortcomings.

Some banks that narrowly pass the stress tests over the years have responded with a small dividend increase, if any at all, or making a short-term pass on share repurchases.

“A more rigorous stress test environment this year is a function of a more stringent regulatory environment and heightened economic uncertainty, but more of the former than the latter,” Plath said.

As has been the case since the COVID-19 pandemic began in earnest in mid-March 2020, the U.S. and global economies remain vulnerable to the rise of another infectious and deadly variant.