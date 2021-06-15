CommScope plans to expand two Catawba plants

CommScope said Tuesday that it is expanding production at two Catawba County manufacturing plants with the goal of creating more than 100 jobs that are open now.

CommScope, based in Hickory, makes cabling, antennas and other network equipment for cellular and Wi-Fi networks around the globe, as well as cable television.

CommScope’s facilities are at 6519 CommScope Road in Catawba and 3642 U.S. 70 in Claremont.

A high school degree or equivalent is the only requirement for the open positions, though some advanced level jobs need prior relevant work experience.

For more information or to apply, go to https://careers.commscope.com/ncmanufacturing.

