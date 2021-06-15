 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CommScope plans to expand two Catawba plants
0 Comments

CommScope plans to expand two Catawba plants

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CommScope said Tuesday that it is expanding production at two Catawba County manufacturing plants with the goal of creating more than 100 jobs that are open now.

CommScope, based in Hickory, makes cabling, antennas and other network equipment for cellular and Wi-Fi networks around the globe, as well as cable television.

CommScope’s facilities are at 6519 CommScope Road in Catawba and 3642 U.S. 70 in Claremont.

A high school degree or equivalent is the only requirement for the open positions, though some advanced level jobs need prior relevant work experience.

For more information or to apply, go to https://careers.commscope.com/ncmanufacturing.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bezos Set to Fly in Blue Origin's First Manned Space Flight

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet plans Tuesday hiring event
Local

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet plans Tuesday hiring event

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Inc., one of America’s largest closeout retailers, is hosting a nationwide hiring event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to fill 2,000 positions across its more than 400 store locations, three distribution centers and a support center.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News