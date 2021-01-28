Company buys second auto parts site in Winston-Salem

A San Diego commercial real-estate company has purchased the property site of a second O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Winston-Salem in the past 13 months, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The buyer is MDC NC2 LP, an affiliate of Realty Income Corp. The seller is Hutton Exchange Winston-Salem NC LLC of Chattanooga, Tenn.
The buyer paid $2.04 million for the 0.77-acre property at 5698 Country Club Road contains a 7,225-square-foot retail building.
In December 2019, MDC NC2 LP paid $2.27 million for a 1.03-acre property at 1088 Glennview Drive at its intersection at Union Cross Road.
