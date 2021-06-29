Components parts maker plans headquarters in Brunswick

Precision Swiss Products Inc. a manufacturer of high-precision component parts, said Tuesday it plans to create 125 jobs and spend at least $9.3 million on capital investments to locate its headquarters and manufacturing facility to the International Logistics Park shared by Brunswick and Columbus counties.

The company produces small, high precision parts for the aerospace, medical device and semiconductor industries. Made of microscopic metal and plastic, PSP’s parts are used in heart valves, implantables, braking systems, throttles, and chamber components.

The new jobs will include: highly skilled machinists; shipping and receiving workers; quality control personnel; executive and administrative staff.

The average annual salary for all new positions is $54,025. By comparison, Brunswick’s overall average annual wage is $40,184 and Columbus’ annual wage is $35,138.

The company has been made eligible for up to $1.78 million in performance-based incentives over 10 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.