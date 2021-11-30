Cone finished fiscal 2021 with modest increase in excess revenue

Overall operating revenue was up 9.5% at $2.51 billion for fiscal 2021.

Core patient revenue rose 9.6% to $2.2 billion. It had “premium” revenue of $174.9 million paid to the system’s Medicare Advantage plan, up 19%. Other operating revenue was down 0.6% to $131.7 million.

Cone said there was an 7.5% increase in salaries and wages expenses to $898.3 million. The system raised its minimum hourly wage from $12 to $13 in February 2019. The minimum wage was raised again Jan. 31, 2021, to $15 an hour.

Overall expenses climbed 10.5% to $2.47 billion. Supply costs were up 10.5% to $488.1 million, related mostly to “growth in drugs for specialty, contract and Cancer Center pharmacies, and by growth in supplies for surgeries and procedural volumes.”

Outpatient visits rose 7.7% to 927,601.

By comparison, inpatient volumes were up 2.6% year over year to 57,581. It reported 60,334 telehealth visits, up 54%..

Cone said it has received $50 million in federal CARES COVID-19 relief grants in fiscal 2021.

Medicare and Medicaid represented 49.2% of reimbursement and source of payments, while commercial and managed care was 42.2%, the “other” category was 7.5% and self-pay was 1.2%.