Cone finished fiscal 2021 with modest increase in excess revenue

Another strong performance on its investment-income portfolio boosted Cone Health to $178 million in excess revenue for fiscal 2021.
By comparison, Cone reported $149.6 million in excess revenue in fiscal 2020. Cone's fiscal year ends on Sept. 30.
Excess revenue over expenses in a not-for-profit organization, such as Cone, equates to profit in a for-profit business.
The year-over-year financial comparison was affected dramatically by the initial months of COVID-19 pandemic.
Cone and Novant Health Inc. opted in September to limit or delay non-emergency elective surgeries in response to the current surge in local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Cone lifted the restrictions at the end of October, which increase its first-quarter fiscal 2022 revenue.
For fiscal 2021, the biggest bottom-line factor in the year-over-year comparison was Cone’s investment portfolio earning $155.1 million.
By comparison, Cone had a net gain of $71.1 million in fiscal 2020 as the stock market was recovering from tanking in the early stages of the pandemic.
Not-for-profit hospitals depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital projects.
Overall operating revenue was up 9.5% at $2.51 billion for fiscal 2021.
Core patient revenue rose 9.6% to $2.2 billion. It had “premium” revenue of $174.9 million paid to the system’s Medicare Advantage plan, up 19%. Other operating revenue was down 0.6% to $131.7 million.
Cone said there was an 7.5% increase in salaries and wages expenses to $898.3 million. The system raised its minimum hourly wage from $12 to $13 in February 2019. The minimum wage was raised again Jan. 31, 2021, to $15 an hour.
Overall expenses climbed 10.5% to $2.47 billion. Supply costs were up 10.5% to $488.1 million, related mostly to “growth in drugs for specialty, contract and Cancer Center pharmacies, and by growth in supplies for surgeries and procedural volumes.”
Outpatient visits rose 7.7% to 927,601.
By comparison, inpatient volumes were up 2.6% year over year to 57,581. It reported 60,334 telehealth visits, up 54%..
Cone said it has received $50 million in federal CARES COVID-19 relief grants in fiscal 2021.
Medicare and Medicaid represented 49.2% of reimbursement and source of payments, while commercial and managed care was 42.2%, the “other” category was 7.5% and self-pay was 1.2%.
The results are posted on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.
Emma reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and are typically released about two months after the end of a quarter.
