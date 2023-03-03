Higher expenses, particularly in employee salaries and wages, offset an uptick in patient revenue for Cone Health in its first quarter of fiscal 2023.

The Greensboro system reported Wednesday a 22.7% decrease in excess revenue over expense to $26 million.

Excess revenue over expenses in a not-for-profit organization, such as Cone, equates to profit in a for-profit business. Cone’s fiscal year ends on Sept. 30.

Posting excess revenue for the first quarter was a significant financial accomplishment considering Cone had a $179.3 million loss for fiscal 2022.

Operating revenue was up 2.5% to $649.3 million.

That broke down to: a 5.1% increase in net patient service revenue to $583.5 million; a 0.9% decrease in revenue from a joint venture at $43.6 million; and a 35.9% decline in other operating revenue to $22.2 million.

Expenses were up 3.3% to $659.2 million.

Salaries and wages increased by 7.5% to $248.9 million. The system’s minimum wage was raised on Jan. 31, 2021, from $13 to $15 an hour. Fringe benefits increased 4.1% to $75.4 million, while supplies expenses increased by 8.9% to $138.9 million.

Cone spent $17.2 million on “purchased (contract) personnel,” compared with $33.7 million a year ago, mostly additional travel nurses.

“Similar to health systems across the country, Cone Health continued to experience financial challenges, particularly related to labor costs and overall expense inflation, both of which were influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the system said.

At the same time, short-term government payments received during COVID-19 have mostly ceased.

“Management’s response to the system’s financial strain included revenue and expense improvement tactics that have shown promise year-to-date and are expected to advance as the year progresses.”

Not-for-profit health-care systems, such as Atrium Health, Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc., depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines.

Cone reported investment income of $40.7 million, up 0.7% from a year ago.

For fiscal 2022, Cone had a $97.2 million loss.

Cone said non-core income streams have been affected by “the impact of negative investment markets, lower investment income, and increased expenses in a number of strategic non-operating initiatives.”

The report was posted on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org. Healthcare systems’ quarterly financial reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies.

Cone Health has more than 13,000 employees systemwide and five hospitals.